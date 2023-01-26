A young dirt bike rider from Larne won two rounds of the Arenacross UK meet at the SSE Arena in Belfast at the weekend.

Jax Knox (7), one of the youngest competitors at the meet, claimed victories in the first two opening rounds of the event at the east Belfast venue on January 20 and January 21.

The Linn Primary pupil took part in the races onboard a GasGas UK supplied bike.

Commenting on his involvement, his mother Anita stated: “Jax is the first boy to win a British Arenacross race on an electric bike.

Larne rider Jax Knox the overall winner of the AXE5 electric class pictured with his mum Anita and dad Adrian. (Maurice Montgomery).

“Due to his success in the first two rounds, Jax has secured a place in the final at the Ovo Arena in Wembley, London on February 18.

“Jax has only been racing competitively for 10 months. In 2022 he achieved fourth place in the MCCNI Beyond Signage Championship, third in the Beyond Signage winter series championship and placed 18th out of 40 riders in the Master Kids UK in England.

“After Jax competes in the final round of Arenacross, he will gear up and get ready to jump straight into this year’s racing season, where he will compete in the Ulster and Irish Championship, Master kids UK and a few selected races in England.

"We’d like to thank his sponsors, family and friends for keeping the wheels turning and allowing this young boy to reach his dreams.

"I’d ask any businesses interested in providing sponsorship to contact [email protected]”