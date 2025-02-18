Crumlin-based haulage company, Maxwell Freight Services, have been announced as the Saturday Supertwin race sponsor at the 2025 Briggs Equipment North West 200.

The family-owned transport, fleet maintenance and warehousing business is run by twin brothers, Tommy and Terry Maxwell, from their base outside Crumlin.

The Maxwell family enjoy a long association with motorcycle racing, previously providing support to the NW200, the Ulster Grand Prix and to competitors such as Alastair Seeley, William Dunlop, Glenn Irwin, Lee Johnston, Paul Jordon, Robert English and Stephen Thompson.

"Back in the day, when transport to the Isle of Man was limited, our father was involved in helping Joey Dunlop to get his race bikes to the island for the TT,” Tommy and Terry recalled.

"We have inherited his passion for road racing and continue to support the sport. This will be our first involvement as a race sponsor at the North West 200 and we are really looking forward to it. The NW200 is a great family event that is professionally run and we want to be part of it.”

Watching from the sidelines of the famous 8.9 mile Triangle course come May, the Maxwell family will also be cheering on Paul Jordon on the Jackson Racing machines. The Magherafelt rider is one of their supported riders on the roads for 2025 alongside Glenn Irwin and Lee Johnston in the British championships.

"We are thrilled to welcome Maxwell Freight Services on board as a race sponsor for 2025,” NW200 race director, Mervyn Whyte said.

"The Maxwell family have been great supporters of motorcycle racing for decades and their passion and knowledge will be strong assets for the event.”

1 . MOTORCYCLING Tommy and Terry Maxwell and the team at Maxwell Freight Services join Briggs Equipment North West 200 race director, Mervyn Whyte, to announce the Crumlin-based company’s sponsorship of the Saturday Supertwin race at this year’s NW200 on May 10-15. CREDIT PACEMAKER Photo: PACEMAKER