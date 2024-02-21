Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Over 210 operational members and 60 support staff provide highly trained and specialised search and rescue teams that work alongside the PSNI searching for high risk missing persons.

During 2023 alone, the Community Rescue Service was involved in 436 of these emergency searches, involving over 95,000 hours of voluntary service.

“Being chosen as the Briggs Equipment North West 200 charity partner for 2024 is a tremendous boost for the Community Rescue Service and our hundreds of volunteers who cover the whole region of NI in searches for missing persons, day and night, and in all weathers,” said CRS Regional Commander, Sean McCarry.

The Briggs Equipment North West 200’s Mervyn Whyte and Stanleigh Murray are pictured with Sean McCarry, Community Rescue Service Regional Co-ordinator, and CRS volunteers to announce the search and rescue service’s selection as the race event’s official charity for 2024. Credit Pacemaker Press