North West 200 announce Community Rescue Service as their 2024 charity partner
and live on Freeview channel 276
Over 210 operational members and 60 support staff provide highly trained and specialised search and rescue teams that work alongside the PSNI searching for high risk missing persons.
During 2023 alone, the Community Rescue Service was involved in 436 of these emergency searches, involving over 95,000 hours of voluntary service.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Being chosen as the Briggs Equipment North West 200 charity partner for 2024 is a tremendous boost for the Community Rescue Service and our hundreds of volunteers who cover the whole region of NI in searches for missing persons, day and night, and in all weathers,” said CRS Regional Commander, Sean McCarry.
NW200’s Mervyn Whyte said: “We are delighted to provide our backing to all of those hard working people who brave the elements to assist those in danger and we are confident race fans will join us in supporting the CRS.”