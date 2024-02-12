Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A night not to be missed, the evening provides a unique opportunity for road racing fans to get up close and personal with many of the leading names who will be in action on the

North coast during race week on May 8-11.

Topping the bill will be newly crowned Irish Motorcyclist of the Year, Glenn Irwin, who won both Superbike races at Portrush last May to bring his Superbike victory tally at the

Glenn Irwin and Davey Todd will headline the line-up of racers at the 2024 Briggs North West 200 Meet the Stars event in the Lodge Hotel on March 6. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

meeting to eight, just one shy of the record of nine Superbike victories shared by the late, great Joey Dunlop and Michael Rutter.

With his 2024 plans still not revealed, the local favourite is certain to face lots of questions from the fans during the launch night as he bids to become the NW200’s most successful Superbike racer.

Irwin will be joined on stage by 2023 double NW200 Supersport race winner, Davey Todd, and Honda duo, Dean and Nathan Harrison.

Now fully recovered from the injuries he sustained in a Superstock race crash during last year’s North West 200, Nathan will line up alongside his namesake and latest Honda

recruit, Dean Harrison during this special evening for road racing fans. Dean has joined Nathan and veteran John McGuinness in the Honda Racing squad for 2024 with Davey

Todd swapping the Milenco Padgetts Hondas he rode at last year’s North West for BMW power with Northern Ireland’s TAS Racing team.

The evening of fun and chat will be hosted by sports journalists Claire McCollum and Stephen Watson and race fans will have lots of opportunities to meet their favourite riders for selfies and autographs during the night.

Entry is strictly by ticket only with only a limited number of tickets now on sale at £10 each so don’t miss out on your chance to join road racing’s biggest names with more stars