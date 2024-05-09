North West 200 Wednesday final practice moved to Thursday
It was a beautiful Wednesday to host the North West 200.
The day kicked off the start of the North West 200 practice with riders across the world going out to qualify.
However, due to an incident at the Mill Road Roundabout during the final practice session, roads were closed.
All roads reopened at 3pm but the final session of the Supertwins had to be rescheduled as the start of Thursday's practice bringing it to five sessions instead of the planned four.