The biggest race launch of the year, the spectacular Meet the Stars of the 2023 fonaCAB and Nicholl Oils North West 200, will take place on February 15 in the Lodge Hotel, Coleraine.

Race fans can meet many of the top riders who will be in action on the North coast during race week on May 7-13.

Newly crowned Irish Motorcyclist of the Year, Glenn Irwin, the winner of the last six Superbike races at the NW200 and the man who pushed him all the way in 2022, Davey Todd, are already confirmed in the evening’s glittering line-up.

Alastair Seeley, the event’s most successful rider with 27 wins, will also be there alongside Peter Hickman, the world’s fastest road racer. Many more top names will be confirmed over the next few weeks.

Date announced for launch event

The evening will be hosted by Claire McCollum and Stephen Watson with lots of opportunities to meet riders.

Entry is strictly by ticket only. Now on sale at £10 each, visit http://www.northwest200.org/meet-the-stars/