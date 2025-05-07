NW200 organisers announce amendment to Thursday's practice schedule
The organisers of the North West 200 have announced an amendment to the practice sessions on Thursday, May 8.
Event Director Mervyn Whyte and Clerk of Course Stanleigh Murray made the announcement via social media. The changes are as follows:
First practice session – Supertwin
Second practice session – Superstock
Third practice session – Supersport
Fourth practice session – Superbike
