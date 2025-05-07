NW200 organisers announce amendment to Thursday's practice schedule

Published 7th May 2025, 17:07 BST
The organisers of the North West 200 have announced an amendment to the practice sessions on Thursday, May 8.

Event Director Mervyn Whyte and Clerk of Course Stanleigh Murray made the announcement via social media. The changes are as follows:

First practice session – Supertwin

Second practice session – Superstock

Third practice session – Supersport

Fourth practice session – Superbike

