The mental health charity, Olive Branch, will be retain its position as the designated charity of the fonaCAB & Nicholl Oils North West 200 in 2023.

The organisation, which provides treatment and support to those suffering from mental health problems, was the north coast event’s charitable partner last year. Olive Branch employs three mental health professionals plus two front of house staff who are both former nurses at their operations in Magherafelt, Coleraine and Ballymena.

"We are absolutely delighted to continue our association with the North West 200 for a second year,” Leone Paul, Chairwoman of Olive Branch, said.

"Last year’s event was a great success, creating awareness of the help Olive Branch can provide for people facing a mental health problems and helping us raise almost £50,000 to fund the work we do.”

Northern Ireland experiences between 20-25% higher levels of mental health illness compared to the rest of the UK.

"Our clients don’t need a doctor or the referral of any other organisation to come to us when they want support,’ Leone added.

"Magherafelt is a central location and our aim is to maintain our free of charge counselling service plus offer satellite counselling services in each county so we are more accessible for all.”

Mervyn White said: "After the success of the 2022 campaign, the North West 200 is pleased to be continuing our association with Olive Branch this year.

