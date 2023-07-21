With this year’s Armoy Road Races with the Bayview Hotel Race of Legends fast approaching, the Armoy Motorcycle Road Racing Club has taken the opportunity to thank a number of sponsors for their support.

Returning sponsors, Park Electrical Services and Brap Moto continue their joint sponsorship of the Senior Support race, Ian Hickinson and James McKillop are jointly sponsoring the Junior Support race, the Mermaid Club and Diamond Bar sponsoring the Lightweight Supersport and new sponsor, Taggart’s Barn is kindly sponsoring the Twin Shock race.

This year’s races take place on Friday and Saturday, July 28 and 29.

James McConachie from Park Electrical Services said: “We are delighted to continue our joint sponsorship of the Senior Support Race for 2023. It’s hard to believe we have been involved as a sponsor since the very first Armoy Road Races back in 2009.

All in a row, some of the many fans of the Armoy Road Races from 2022. Credit Stephen Davison Pacemaker Press

"We have been proud to watch how the event has grown over those years, attracting top class riders and fans both locally and nationally. We are looking forward to another great event this year.”

Based in Belfast’s Harbour Industrial Estate, Park Electrical Services is joint sponsor of the Senior Support Race with Brap Moto, a motorcycle dealership in Moira.

Davey Chambers, owner of Brap Moto, said: “This is our third year as joint sponsor of the Senior Support Race, and we really enjoy being involved with the event. I enjoy chatting to familiar faces in the paddock and having a drink in the barn.

"It is testament to the club members’ hard work and commitment which clearly shows in the organisation of these races. I’m looking forward to next weekend.”

Action during the JW Hickson/McKillop Junior Support inc 250GP Lightweight Supersports, 650cc Twins & Supermono race. Photo: Kirth Ferris/Pacemaker Press

The Diamond Bar in Ballymoney and the Mermaid Club are also returning as sponsors of the Lightweight Supersport Race. As long-term fans of the races they have been supporting a race every year since 2011 and 2009 respectively.

Stephen Hargan, manager of Ballymoney’s Diamond Bar said: “We are pleased to sponsor the Lightweight Supersport race again this year. Armoy is right on our doorstep, and it is great to be able to watch some of the world’s top riders compete here.”

Ken Palmer, from the Mermaid Club, said: “We are delighted to be able to continue our support of the Armoy Road Races. The Mermaid Club is largely made up of a small number of road racing fans from the Kircubbin area in County Down and we really enjoy being part of the Armoy Road Races. We’re looking forward to supporting this year’s event and seeing some great racing.”

Local men Ian Hickinson and James McKillop are also back on board co-sponsoring the Junior Support. Both are huge supporters of the Armoy Road Races, giving their sponsorship and time each year.

New this year is the Twin Shock race and new sponsor Taggart’s Barn. A permanent fixture on the race course, Taggart’s Barn is owned by Nigel and Elaine, who also support the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland with the proceeds from the weekend.

William Munnis, Chairman of Armoy Motorcycling Road Racing Club said: “This year’s Armoy Road Races is shaping up to being very popular and busy.

"It is great to see so many of our long-standing sponsors, which includes our main sponsor the Bayview Hotel, and Trevor Kane, continuing to support us.”