Parents' 'pride' as Ballyclare boy (6) wins motocross championship

The parents of a young Ballyclare motocross rider have spoken of their “pride” after the schoolboy was crowned Beyond Signage MRA Ulster Youth Motocross Champion.
By Russell Keers
Published 31st Aug 2023, 15:19 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 15:19 BST

Freddie Dubois secured three wins on Sunday, August 27 at Magilligan MX to seal victory in his maiden season.

The Kilbride Central Primary School pupil competed in the Beginner/Autos age group 6-8 and was one of the youngest in the class.

There were 18 competitors throughout six rounds of racing, which commenced back in March.

Freddie Dubois secured the title on August 27. Pic: contributed.Freddie Dubois secured the title on August 27. Pic: contributed.
Freddie Dubois secured the title on August 27. Pic: contributed.
Races were staged at Magilligan MX, Tinkerill in Newry and Robinson’s Quarry in Claudy over the campaign.

Speaking to the Newtownabbey Times, the six-year-old’s mother Natalie explained: “Freddie has always been passionate about bikes from he was no age, riding a bike from the age of three. He started with trials, enduro and then onto motocross.

"He started the championship with three wins on March 11 and finished the championship on August 27 at Magilligan MX with three wins.

"Freddie has led the championship throughout all six rounds to be crowned at the weekend the new 2023 Beginner/Auto Youth Ulster champion.

"Freddie is buzzing to be crowned the new champion and is looking forward to moving onto the ‘Auto’ class for a new season of racing starting in March 2024, where he will take on new tracks.

"His dad Robert and I couldn’t be prouder of what Freddie has achieved at such a young age.

"We’d like to thank Freddie’s sponsor, Paul Beck of PB Outdoor Services, and everyone who has supported him throughout the year.”

