Portstewart's Amici Ristorante new sponsor for North West 200's Thursday Superstock Race
Situated on the coast road beside York Hairpin, the popular Portstewart restaurant attracts hordes of diners during North West week. Amici Ristorante directors, Ana Morelli and Mark Hamilton, say coming on board as a sponsor is a natural progression for the local business.
“We are very happy to support the North West 200 as a race sponsor.” Ana explained. “Last year Glenn Irwin celebrated his race wins with his family and friends in Amici on Saturday evening.
"Being situated within the race area, we already feel part of the event. We enjoy a long history in business on the north coast and want to give something back to the local area and to the races.”
The opening Superstock event has already attracted entries from leading riders Mike Browne, Michael Dunlop, Dominic Herbertson, James Hillier, Laurent Hoffman, Lukas Maurer, Michael Rutter, Michael Sweeney and Davey Todd.
“It is really encouraging to have a successful local business like Amici Ristorante on board as a race sponsor for 2024,” said Mervyn Whyte from the NW200.
“The North West 200 provides a direct benefit to the local economy by attracting thousands of people to the north coast area each May and it is vital that the event in turn has the support of local businesses. The Coleraine and District Motor Club is very grateful for all the help we receive each May.”