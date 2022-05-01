Loading...

Results from Saturday's rain-hit 60th anniversary Tandragee 100

The 60th anniversary Around A Pound Tandragee 100 was hit by prolonged rain on Saturday, with the organisers eventually abandoning the event after three races.

By Kyle White
Sunday, 1st May 2022, 8:28 pm

It was a disappointing outcome after the popular national road race returned to the calendar for the first time since 2019 at the spectacular 5.3-mile course in County Armagh.

Under trying circumstances, three races went ahead, with wins for Dominic Herbertson (Supersport), Jack Oliver (Junior Support) and Barry Davidson (Junior Classic).

RESULTS

The start of the Supersport 600 race at the Tandragee 100 on Saturday.

SUPERSPORT 600

1 D Herbertson (Yamaha) 10m 07.203s

2 M Sweeney (Yamaha) +0.668s

3 M Dokoupil (Yamaha) +1.850s

4 N Kernohan (Yamaha) +13.732s

5 T Maxwell (Honda) +17.827s

6 P Williams (Triumph) +18.389s.

Fastest lap: Dokoupil 3m 20.942s (95.737mph).

JUNIOR SUPPORT

1 J Oliver (Kawasaki) 14m 47.971s

2 M Gahan (Kawasaki) +8.586s

3 J Watt (Kawasaki) +10.141s

4 V Hankocyova (Kawasaki) +17.871

5 R Whitehall (Kawasaki) +39.176s

6 G Arnold (Kawasaki) +42.774s.

Fastest lap: Oliver 3m 29.944s (91.632mph).

JUNIOR CLASSIC

1 B Davidson (Honda 350) 15m 23.419s

2 N Moore (Honda 350) +0.284s

3 A Hornby (Honda 350) +1m 00.074s

4 M Johnson (Honda 350) 1m 00.733s.

Fastest lap: Davidson 3m 46.495s (84.936mph).

