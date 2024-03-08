Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Guests had the chance to get up close and personal with many of the leading riders including Glenn Irwin and Davy Todd, and heard from event director Mervyn Whyte about the exciting line-up for race week, which takes place from May 6-11.

In an interview at the ‘Meet the Stars’ event in The Lodge Hotel with host, Claire McCollum, the Mayor told how the NW 200 is always one of the most eagerly anticipated occasions in the Borough’s events calendar.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Cllr Steven Callaghan, said: “As Northern Ireland’s largest outdoor sporting event, the races attract over 100,000 visitors every year and generate millions of pounds for our local economy.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan is interviewed by Claire McCollum at the ‘Meet the Stars’ event in The Lodge Hotel, Coleraine. CREDIT PACEMAKER PRESS

“The thrilling racing action on the famous circuit through the Triangle area of Portrush, Portstewart and Coleraine also attracts a huge television audience, serving to showcase our breathtaking scenery to a global audience.

“The NW200 has been a part of the local fabric since 1929 and as an event partner, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council remains steadfast in its support and is proud to help continue the tradition.”