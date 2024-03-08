Road racing fans ‘Meet the Stars’ at launch of Briggs Equipment North West 200
Guests had the chance to get up close and personal with many of the leading riders including Glenn Irwin and Davy Todd, and heard from event director Mervyn Whyte about the exciting line-up for race week, which takes place from May 6-11.
In an interview at the ‘Meet the Stars’ event in The Lodge Hotel with host, Claire McCollum, the Mayor told how the NW 200 is always one of the most eagerly anticipated occasions in the Borough’s events calendar.
The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Cllr Steven Callaghan, said: “As Northern Ireland’s largest outdoor sporting event, the races attract over 100,000 visitors every year and generate millions of pounds for our local economy.
“The thrilling racing action on the famous circuit through the Triangle area of Portrush, Portstewart and Coleraine also attracts a huge television audience, serving to showcase our breathtaking scenery to a global audience.
“The NW200 has been a part of the local fabric since 1929 and as an event partner, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council remains steadfast in its support and is proud to help continue the tradition.”
Ahead of the 2024 event, Coleraine and District Motorcycle Club has secured a three-year contract with Briggs Equipment as a new title sponsor, providing a major boost for this beloved racing festival and helping to secure its immediate future.