With less than two weeks to the famous Bayview Hotel Race of Legends, Armoy Road Races have a strong entry of competitors, according to William Munnis, Clerk of the Course and Chairman.

The Club has confirmed riders like Dean Harrison, Jamie Coward, Davey Todd, Mike Browne, Derek Sheils, Dominic Herbertson along with locals Darryl Tweed, Adam McLean, Neil Kernohan and Paul Jordan.

In 2022, the lap record for the three-mile course, saw rider Davey Todd set the first ever 107mph and 108mph laps at Armoy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Two races are scheduled to run on the Friday evening, the Lightweight Supersport race sponsored by the Mermaid Club and the Diamond Bar which includes the Twinshock race sponsored by Taggart's Barn and then the first Supersport race of the event which is sponsored by Hilton Car Sales.

Davey Todd wins Hilton Car Sales Supersport race in 2022 with Adam McClean and Darryl Tweed alongside sponsor Andy Hilton. Credit Stephen Davison, Pacemaker

William Munnis, Clerk of the Course and Club Chairman, said: "The entries this year have been strong with many top-class riders which will make for some interesting riding come July 28 and 29.

"We’ve also a few entries from foreign riders, who hail from France, Germany and the US, and with nearly 30 newcomers including the French, German and American riders; they come from Donegal to Duleek and from Crewe to Hereford, which goes to show just how attractive our 3.03 miles road race is.

"There currently is an issue around insurance for those riders from foreign countries but we are in the midst of trying to resolve it and are very hopeful that it will have a positive outcome.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The Steadplan Sales Classic Superbikes race and the Fay Stewart Senior Classics race have also some remarkable riders too. None less than Grimsby man, Guy Martin, along with Phillip Crowe, Barry Davidson, Richard Ford and Ian Lougher.

Trevor Kane, owner of the Bayview Hotel, on the start finish grid in 2021’s Race of Legends. Photo: Kirth Ferris/Pacemaker Press

"I don't doubt this year will have its issues – we just have to look at the current weather pattern – but the Club and I are working extremely hard to ensure that riders, sponsors and fans alike have a safe and enjoyable few days at the road races.

"I find it incredible that so many people give of their time freely to ensure that this event runs smoothly. Set up of the course has begun. The community, both racing and Armoy, come together to support riders, sponsors and fans, there is no other sport quite like it!

"For those of you who still wish to support road racing, programme packages can be availed of through our website but at this stage they can only be collected at the Armoy office.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We also have a few VIP corporate hospitality tickets left for Saturday and if anyone is interested, please email [email protected] who will forward the details.”

This year, Bike Week runs from Sunday 23rd July until Saturday 29th July with the races taking place on Friday 28th July and Saturday 29th July 2023. The Armoy Road Races are part funded by the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

For more information on Armoy Road Races, visit armoyroadraces.com or search for ‘AMRRC’ on Facebook or follow on twitter @ArmoyRoadRaces.