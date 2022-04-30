Tandragee 100 abandoned due to deteriorating conditions

Persistent rain made life difficult for the organisers throughout the day and Clerk of the Course Anne Forsythe made the call to bring proceedings to a halt at around 3.30pm.

Three races were run, with Dominic Herbertson taking victory in the Supersport class from Michael Sweeney and Michal ‘Indy’ Dokoupil.

Englishman Herbertson was standing in for the injured Mike Browne in the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing team after the Cork man sustained two broken ankles in a crash at the Cookstown 100.

Dominic Herbertson (Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Yamaha) leads Michael Sweeney (MJR Yamaha) in the Supersport race at the Tandragee 100 on Saturday.

The Junior Support race was won by 20-year-old Jack Oliver from fellow Limavady man Michael Gahan, while Barry Davidson edged out Nigel Moore to win the Junior Classic race.

Three red-flag incidents occurred at the same part of the 5.3-mile circuit, where there were reports of an earlier oil spill. None of the riders involved were badly hurt.

An attempt was made to run the Open A Superbike race following the Junior Classic event, but the race was stopped when Forest Dunn crashed out, escaping serious injury.

Saturday's wet weather was in stark contrast to the perfect conditions for qualifying on Friday.

