Temple Motorcycle Club hosts fifth round of Ulster Superbike Championship at Kirkistown Race Circuit
and live on Freeview channel 276
At a recent Press Conference held at Eight South Carryduff, riders already on round 4 of the Ulster Superbike Championship joined members of local Northern Irish Motorcycle Clubs and Teams to inaugurate Round 5 USBK and what will hopefully become the new normal in Short Circuit Motorcycle Race meets, as Round 5 of the Ulster Superbike Championship will be a two day event incorporating Superbike, SuperSport, Supertwin, Classics and Sidecar classes.
TMCC with Motorsport Enterprises have created an event that unites local motorcycle clubs for a 2 day race meet at Kirkistown with members of The Belfast & District Club, Temple Club & Banbridge Club coming together with a common interest in mind: supporting the sport of Northern Irish Motorsports.
Clerk of the Course over the race weekend Chris Crowe from the Belfast & District Club highlighted the popularity of the Kirkistown track among riders and how the technicalities of the course and the capacity for speed highlight it as a circuit and an event everyone is looking forward to.
Jonny Campbell, racing for Magic Bullet global oil on Yamaha R1 and R6 in Superbike & Supersport, is currently dominating the USBK Championship. Not likely to be easily shaken, this young man is a serious contender, pleasant and unassuming off the bike, but very much a force to be reckoned with on the track.
Expect to see Ross Irwin on his Magic Bullet Honda Fireblade, currently sitting in 3rd place in the Superbike Championship.
Magic Bullet Rider Ajay Carey has had a slower start to the season, enduring shoulder surgery. Ajay is back and ready to race on his Yamaha R6 in the Supersport Class, and he is a rider once back on form not to be overlooked.
It was clear that all of the Magic Bullet Race Team see Stanley Watson as a driving force and a huge support to them all.
JMcC Roofing Team Rider Dean McMaster spoke of his continued enthusiasm for The Ulster Championship and his experience on the Road racing circuit this year. The JMcC Roofing Race Team has worked hard this season and proved themselves to be up for any challenge.
JMcC Roofing Team mate Andy Reid (former BSB Rider) is chomping at the bit, keen to get back in the saddle for Round 5, and hopes are high that his ZX10 Kawasaki will carry him into a 2024 USBK podium position.
Andrew Smyth, MPW Kawasaki racing in the Supersport class on his Kawasaki 636, is currently sitting comfortably in 4th position. Andrew looks forward to the two-day race meeting at Kirkistown in June, appreciating the value of the extra track time to fine tune his bike and ensure optimum performance when it matters most. With MacAdoo Racing Rider Korie McGreevy pushing podium positions, Lisburn’s Ryan Gibson, and Spence Engineering Rider Aaron Spence all competing for pole positions, the heat is on, and every second will count.