Temple Motorcycle Club hosts fifth round of Ulster Superbike Championship at Kirkistown Race Circuit

Round five of The Ulster Superbike Championship organised and hosted by Temple Motorcycle Club in collaboration with Motorsport Enterprises will be a 2 day event, it’s happening on June 14/15 at Kirkistown Race Circuit and is set to be an end of week extravaganza of adrenaline-fueled Motorcycle Racing, showcasing some of Northern Ireland’s most elite teams and riders at their finest.

At a recent Press Conference held at Eight South Carryduff, riders already on round 4 of the Ulster Superbike Championship joined members of local Northern Irish Motorcycle Clubs and Teams to inaugurate Round 5 USBK and what will hopefully become the new normal in Short Circuit Motorcycle Race meets, as Round 5 of the Ulster Superbike Championship will be a two day event incorporating Superbike, SuperSport, Supertwin, Classics and Sidecar classes.

TMCC with Motorsport Enterprises have created an event that unites local motorcycle clubs for a 2 day race meet at Kirkistown with members of The Belfast & District Club, Temple Club & Banbridge Club coming together with a common interest in mind: supporting the sport of Northern Irish Motorsports.

Clerk of the Course over the race weekend Chris Crowe from the Belfast & District Club highlighted the popularity of the Kirkistown track among riders and how the technicalities of the course and the capacity for speed highlight it as a circuit and an event everyone is looking forward to.

Magic Bullet’s Ross Irwin racing his way to success in this season’s Ulster Superbike Championship. Photo by Earl Boyd.

Jonny Campbell, racing for Magic Bullet global oil on Yamaha R1 and R6 in Superbike & Supersport, is currently dominating the USBK Championship. Not likely to be easily shaken, this young man is a serious contender, pleasant and unassuming off the bike, but very much a force to be reckoned with on the track.

Expect to see Ross Irwin on his Magic Bullet Honda Fireblade, currently sitting in 3rd place in the Superbike Championship.

Magic Bullet Rider Ajay Carey has had a slower start to the season, enduring shoulder surgery. Ajay is back and ready to race on his Yamaha R6 in the Supersport Class, and he is a rider once back on form not to be overlooked.

It was clear that all of the Magic Bullet Race Team see Stanley Watson as a driving force and a huge support to them all.

From left: Riders Andrew Smyth, Ross Irwin, Ajay Carey, Jonny Campbell, Dean McMaster & Andy Reid. Great camaraderie on and off the track as the riders prepare for Round 5 USBK at Kirkistown this June. Photo by Earl Boyd.

JMcC Roofing Team Rider Dean McMaster spoke of his continued enthusiasm for The Ulster Championship and his experience on the Road racing circuit this year. The JMcC Roofing Race Team has worked hard this season and proved themselves to be up for any challenge.

JMcC Roofing Team mate Andy Reid (former BSB Rider) is chomping at the bit, keen to get back in the saddle for Round 5, and hopes are high that his ZX10 Kawasaki will carry him into a 2024 USBK podium position.