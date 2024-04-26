Watch more of our videos on Shots!

‘The Dunlop Dynasty’ has been written by leading road racing photojournalist Stephen Davison and depicts the thrilling and spectacular careers of these self-made sporting giants, with a particular emphasis on the new generation.

Drawn to road racing during the early Seventies, Stephen Davison has always remained on the safe side of the hedge. Accompanying his uncles to his first races, Davison looked on as Joey Dunlop began to establish his credentials as a road racer. What began as a hobby eventually became the day job for Davison when he started to work as a press photographer in 1989.

"Documenting the exploits of the Dunlop road racers has always been at the heart of my work as a photographer. The desire to capture something of Joey Dunlop’s road racing exploits was the reason I picked up a camera in the first place over 30 years ago,” Stephen said.

"One thing led to another and press photography became the day job. On weekends off I tried to get to the races to see Joey and Robert in action. The Dunlops produced so much to photograph. It has always been about trying to capture the people and the places where they raced.

"A sport full of risk, road racing can also be a very beautiful danger. The bikes being prepared in the paddock fields, the quiet moments before the flag drops to start the action, spectacular dices between the hedges and the celebrations that follow victory. Often, though, the best pictures come in the quiet moments after the champagne has been spilled.

"The Dunlops have been the sport’s most successful dynasty but that success has come at a huge price as Joey, Robert and William have all lost their lives in race crashes. Even during the happiest days, there is a sense of lingering pain."