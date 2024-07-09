Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two new sponsors have been confirmed ahead of this year’s Armoy Road Races, which are taking place on Friday and Saturday, July 26 and 27.

A&P Louden, a County Antrim based rock drilling services company and John M Paterson Ltd, a plant machinery hire and sales company located in Maybole, Scotland, have jointly confirmed their sponsorship of Saturday’s Supersport Race 2.

Elsewhere, ABO Energy, based in Lisburn has pledged support to the Supertwins and Supermono 1 race, taking place on the Friday night and Taggart’s Barn and the Armoy Motorcycle Road Racing Supporters Club have issued joint sponsorship for this year’s Classic Superbike race.

Armoy Motorcycle Road Racing Club Chairman and Clerk of Course, William Munnis said; “We are very pleased to have A&P Louden and John M Paterson Ltd on board as joint sponsors of the popular Supersport race 2 this year and we’re delighted to welcome back ABO Energy, Taggart’s Barn and the Armoy Motorcycle Road Racing Supporters Club.

A&P Louden, a County Antrim based rock drilling services company and John M Paterson Ltd, a plant machinery hire and sales company located in Maybole, Scotland, have jointly confirmed their sponsorship of the Supersport Race 2, taking place at Armoy Road Races. Pictured are, from left, John and Karen Paterson, Peter and Ann Louden, Dominic Herbertson, road racer, Bill Kennedy, Armoy Motorcycle Road Racing Club Director and William Munnis, Armoy Motorcycle Road Racing Club Chairman and Clerk of Course. CREDIT STEPHEN DAVISON

“We’re very much looking forward to a great weekend of racing in July and the Club members and volunteers are busy putting the finishing touches to the preparations.