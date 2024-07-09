Two new sponsors confirmed ahead of 2024 Armoy Road Races

By The Newsroom
Published 9th Jul 2024, 10:32 BST
Two new sponsors have been confirmed ahead of this year’s Armoy Road Races, which are taking place on Friday and Saturday, July 26 and 27.

A&P Louden, a County Antrim based rock drilling services company and John M Paterson Ltd, a plant machinery hire and sales company located in Maybole, Scotland, have jointly confirmed their sponsorship of Saturday’s Supersport Race 2.

Elsewhere, ABO Energy, based in Lisburn has pledged support to the Supertwins and Supermono 1 race, taking place on the Friday night and Taggart’s Barn and the Armoy Motorcycle Road Racing Supporters Club have issued joint sponsorship for this year’s Classic Superbike race.

Armoy Motorcycle Road Racing Club Chairman and Clerk of Course, William Munnis said; “We are very pleased to have A&P Louden and John M Paterson Ltd on board as joint sponsors of the popular Supersport race 2 this year and we’re delighted to welcome back ABO Energy, Taggart’s Barn and the Armoy Motorcycle Road Racing Supporters Club.

A&P Louden, a County Antrim based rock drilling services company and John M Paterson Ltd, a plant machinery hire and sales company located in Maybole, Scotland, have jointly confirmed their sponsorship of the Supersport Race 2, taking place at Armoy Road Races. Pictured are, from left, John and Karen Paterson, Peter and Ann Louden, Dominic Herbertson, road racer, Bill Kennedy, Armoy Motorcycle Road Racing Club Director and William Munnis, Armoy Motorcycle Road Racing Club Chairman and Clerk of Course. CREDIT STEPHEN DAVISON

“We’re very much looking forward to a great weekend of racing in July and the Club members and volunteers are busy putting the finishing touches to the preparations.

“I’m absolutely delighted to see A&P Louden with John M Paterson on board supporting the Supersport race this year. The Loudens, in particular, have been inextricably linked to the races for years both giving of their time freely and supporting not only the sport but the road racers themselves. Thank you to all of our sponsors this year – your support is very much appreciated!