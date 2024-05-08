VIDEO: First practice session for Briggs Equipment North West 200 under way in bright conditions
The first practice session for the 2024 Briggs Equipment North West 200 is well underway and the weather is co-operating...so far!
Northern Ireland World watched the first practice laps from a section of the Triangle circuit on the Coleraine Road in Portrush between the Magherabuoy chicane and the Metropole.
Wednesday’s practice session will continue until 3pm when circuit roads will re-open.
For all the details of the week’s racing, road closures and events and entertainment, check out www.northernirelandworld.com or the Facebook pages for Coleraine and Ballymoney Times.