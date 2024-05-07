Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s Briggs Equipment North West 200 week on the north coast and the stage is set for a fantastic week of road racing.

Northern Ireland’s biggest motorcycle race, first held in 1929, takes place on public roads linking the towns of Portrush, Portstewart and Coleraine around the 8.9-mile ‘Triangle’ course, where riders reach speeds in excess of 200mph.

The practice and race schedule, and the all-important road closing times for race week are as follows:

Join us on a lap of the North West 200 circuit as we look forward to a fantastic week of road racing. Credit NI World

NW200 QUALIFYING

Wednesday, May 8 (Roads closed 9am-3pm)

Session 1 – Newcomers Only (approx. 9.45am); Session 2 – Superbike; Session 3 – Supersport; Session 4 – Superstock; Session 5 – Supertwin.

Thursday, May 9 (Roads closed 9am-3pm)

Session 1 – Superbike (approx. 9.45am); Session 2 – Supersport; Session 3 – Superstock; Session 4 – Supertwin.

THURSDAY RACES

Thursday, May 9 (Roads closed 4.45pm-9pm, first race approximately 5.30pm)

RACE 1 – Briggs Equipment Superbike (4 laps); RACE 2 – Fraser Homes Supersport (4 laps); RACE 3 – Amici Ristorante Superstock (4 laps).

SATURDAY RACES

Saturday, May 11 (Roads closed 9am-7pm, first race approximately 10am)

RACE 1 – Milltown Service Station Supertwin (4 laps); RACE 2 – Anchor Bar Superbike (6 laps); RACE 3 – Tides Restaurant Supersport (6 laps); RACE 4 – CP Hire Superstock (6 laps); RACE 5 – John M Paterson Supertwin (4 laps); RACE 6 – Merrow Hotel & Spa NW200 Superbike (6 laps).

So, let’s take a spin around the circuit to see what lies ahead for the racers!