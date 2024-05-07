VIDEO: Take a spin around the North West 200 circuit with us

You can actually feel the excitement in the air!
By The Newsroom
Published 7th May 2024, 10:53 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

It’s Briggs Equipment North West 200 week on the north coast and the stage is set for a fantastic week of road racing.

Northern Ireland’s biggest motorcycle race, first held in 1929, takes place on public roads linking the towns of Portrush, Portstewart and Coleraine around the 8.9-mile ‘Triangle’ course, where riders reach speeds in excess of 200mph.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The practice and race schedule, and the all-important road closing times for race week are as follows:

Join us on a lap of the North West 200 circuit as we look forward to a fantastic week of road racing. Credit NI WorldJoin us on a lap of the North West 200 circuit as we look forward to a fantastic week of road racing. Credit NI World
Join us on a lap of the North West 200 circuit as we look forward to a fantastic week of road racing. Credit NI World

NW200 QUALIFYING

Wednesday, May 8 (Roads closed 9am-3pm)

Session 1 – Newcomers Only (approx. 9.45am); Session 2 – Superbike; Session 3 – Supersport; Session 4 – Superstock; Session 5 – Supertwin.

Thursday, May 9 (Roads closed 9am-3pm)

Session 1 – Superbike (approx. 9.45am); Session 2 – Supersport; Session 3 – Superstock; Session 4 – Supertwin.

THURSDAY RACES

Thursday, May 9 (Roads closed 4.45pm-9pm, first race approximately 5.30pm)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

RACE 1 – Briggs Equipment Superbike (4 laps); RACE 2 – Fraser Homes Supersport (4 laps); RACE 3 – Amici Ristorante Superstock (4 laps).

SATURDAY RACES

Saturday, May 11 (Roads closed 9am-7pm, first race approximately 10am)

RACE 1 – Milltown Service Station Supertwin (4 laps); RACE 2 – Anchor Bar Superbike (6 laps); RACE 3 – Tides Restaurant Supersport (6 laps); RACE 4 – CP Hire Superstock (6 laps); RACE 5 – John M Paterson Supertwin (4 laps); RACE 6 – Merrow Hotel & Spa NW200 Superbike (6 laps).

So, let’s take a spin around the circuit to see what lies ahead for the racers!

(NB – we stuck to the speed limit and went around the roundabouts in the conventional way!)

Related topics:PortrushColeraine