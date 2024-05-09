Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Thursday (May 9) practice session for the North West 200 is well under way.

Once again, the weather is co-operating with bright skies and dry conditions.

We caught up with the some of the action at the Coleraine Road in Portrush – some incredible speeds coming down that stretch from Carnalridge Primary School to the Metropole Corner.

