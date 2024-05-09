VIDEO: Thursday's North West 200 practice session from the Coleraine Road in Portrush
The Thursday (May 9) practice session for the North West 200 is well under way.
Once again, the weather is co-operating with bright skies and dry conditions.
We caught up with the some of the action at the Coleraine Road in Portrush – some incredible speeds coming down that stretch from Carnalridge Primary School to the Metropole Corner.
Road racing fans from all over the world continue to converge on the north coast for the biggest sporting event in Northern Ireland.