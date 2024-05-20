Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Larne schoolboy is on track for future sporting success after a podium finish during the Irish Minibike Championship.

Seven-year-old Jake Todd is in his second year of competing in the BamBam 90cc class.

The Larne and Inver Primary School pupil achieved three third place race positions, earning him third overall of the day for Round 3 of the championship at Nutts Corner Circuit on May 12.

Jake’s mum, Julie said the local schoolboy “couldn't be happier” after his first podium finish, retaining him fourth place in the championship

Larne and Inver PS pupil Jake Todd (7) is in his second year of competing in the Irish Minibike Championship's BamBam 90cc class. Photo: Julie Henderson Todd

He started the day off in timed practice with a best lap of 1.22.10, and qualified fourth in the grid of 15 riders with a best lap time 1.16.78.

Jake finished third in all three races with a best lap time of 1.15.43 in race one, 1.16.24 in race two, and 1.16.19 in race three.