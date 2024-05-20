Watch: Seven-year-old Jake from Larne on track for future success after podium finish in Round 3 of Irish Minibike Championship
Seven-year-old Jake Todd is in his second year of competing in the BamBam 90cc class.
The Larne and Inver Primary School pupil achieved three third place race positions, earning him third overall of the day for Round 3 of the championship at Nutts Corner Circuit on May 12.
Jake’s mum, Julie said the local schoolboy “couldn't be happier” after his first podium finish, retaining him fourth place in the championship
He started the day off in timed practice with a best lap of 1.22.10, and qualified fourth in the grid of 15 riders with a best lap time 1.16.78.
Jake finished third in all three races with a best lap time of 1.15.43 in race one, 1.16.24 in race two, and 1.16.19 in race three.
He is due to return for Round 4 of the championship at Athboy Karting Circuit on Saturday, June 8.
