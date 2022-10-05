Young Moneymore motocross rider's dreams rev up

The eight-year-old Moneymore schoolboy recently celebrated becoming Ulster Champion.

An incredible achievement given that Andrew only got involved in the sport when he was three years old.

The Moneymore Primary School pupil first 'took the plunge' into competition aged six.

Andrew Anderson in action at a recent championships.

He was encouraged by his dad and uncle who spotted Andrew's good technique and dedication to the sport.

Andrew rides a KTM 50cc Auto, which is sponsored by Redesign Kitchens Moneymore, and already his rider's number #48 is recognised on the circuit.

What makes the future look promising for this young competitor is that he has achieved consistent podium finishes since competing.

He has won three championships to date in his short career, and is now the current Ulster Champion, Beyond Signage Champion and MCCNI Champion.

Ulster Champion in Motocross Andrew Anderson pictured with his bikes.

Andrew has alco competed at the UK MX MASTERS at Gusses Gorse England, finishing 10th overall out of 122 riders.

He also qualified top of his group to compete at the final round of the ACU British Motocoss AUTO CUP.

Next year Andrew will move up to the 65cc class and is hoping to continue his good form and add more championship trophies to his growing collection.

Looking ahead, he would like to compete in England with the top riders.

Motocross is an expensive sport and any support would be greatly appreciated. Sponsors willing to help Andrew for the 2023 season - please get in touch with the family.