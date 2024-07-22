Mullan signing makes sense to Currie
Portadown have moved quickly to snap up Derry City youngster Liam Mullan in as season long loan deal.
Having spent the second half of last season on loan with Institute, the Ports knew what he could bring to their Premiership return.
Mullan came through the youth system at Maiden City FC before joining the Candystripes in 2021.
Speaking about the signing, Currie was quick to praise the man responsible for identifying Mullan as a perfect fit for the Ports.
"This came out of nowhere really but we knew how much Derry City rate this young lad, the fact they they have just gave him a 3 year deal tells its own story," he said.
"I have such a wonderful team of staff around me with so many contacts and a big thank you goes to Davy Douglas for this one and for asking the question about young Liam.
"We’re absolutely delighted to have this kid with us for the season, we remember how good Josh Archer was for us as a young man so to get Liam over the line is great.
"I would like to thank Derry City for their help and we look forward to seeing Liam in our red jersey."
