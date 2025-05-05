Narrow loss for Lurgan Ladies at home to Newcastle in their first league match of the season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The first game of the new season and the Lurgan Ladies found themselves meeting Newcastle on a glorious summer day in Lurgan Park.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a later than usual start the first bowl was thrown and the match was underway.

On Rink 1 Doreen Wheelan and her team took a commanding lead from the outset and no matter what Newcastle did they could not break the dominance of the stronger Lurgan ladies with Iris Anderson their oldest player producing some amazing bowls to the delight of the onlookers. This rink finished with an outstanding result of Lurgan 22 Newcastle 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rink 2 was skipped by Teri Millar and seen the debut of one of their newest players Sandra Grieve. This rink again set off strong and by the halfway point Lurgan were leading 15 – 1, however Newcastle took 3 shots on the 10th and continued to hold their own over the second half of the match producing an impressive 5 shots on the 17th end.

Newcastle Ladies with Dot McCoy and Iris Anderson awaiting the oncoming bowl during the home match against Newcastle

With only one more end to be played the Lurgan side were in danger of loosing the match with the score now sitting at Lurgan 17 Newcastle 15. The final end was close but Lurgan held Newcastle to one shot leaving this rink with a final score of Lurgan 17 Newcastle 16.

Rink 3 skipped by Angela Thompson had a difficult game and could not get the better of the Newcastle team who dominated the match resulting in a final score on this rink of Lurgan 5 Newcastle 23

The final overall score was Lurgan 44 (2) Newcastle 46 (4) resulting in 2 points to Lurgan and just losing by 2 shots.