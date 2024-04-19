New European Champ Maxwell Tops Tullyroan Entry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With just three rounds remaining there is a great scrap for the World Series NI victory, with only a handful of points separating Maxwell, World Champion Derek Martin from Dungannon and Ballymena racer Shane Murray. The fastest cars on the local ovals are sure to entertain with some fantastic racing.

The all-action Rookie Bangers will also be on track, contesting the Spring Classic trophy. The two outings so far this season have boiled down to last bend battles for the lead in some tremendous finishes. Josh Goligher and Stephen Boyd have been the winners, and both will be sure to go close again. Smashes and spins galore will be the order of the day all around the raceway.

A healthy field of Stock Rods is expected on track and fresh from his NI Open win at Tullyroan over Easter, Randalstown’s Sam McNeice will start as a favourite. Another star performer over the busy Easter weekend was Enniskillen ace Stevie McNiece who won the coveted Alan Connolly Memorial Trophy. The front wheel drive non contact cars always provide close, competitive racing and will put on a real show.

The Lightning Rods, where Strabane’s James McKinney was the star of the last meeting, will also be on the programme with Mark Corry, Ross Houston and impressive newcomer Conor Doherty others to watch.

Completing the line up are the Junior Productions, as they race for the annual Moffett Shield. Leyton Hughes has started the season on fine form as has Callum Doak. Other top contenders will be girl power stars Lacey Bevan and Lauren Berry, who both scored wins last time out, plus NI Points Champion Ryan Berry and Irish Champion Matthew Weir.