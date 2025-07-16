New sponsor on board for 2025 Armoy Road Races

FINAL preparations are well underway for this year’s Armoy Road Races as the Armoy Motorcycle Road Racing Club (AMRRC) confirms a new sponsor for the Open race.

Established in 1999 and based in Coleraine, Norman McFarlane Tarmac Contractor specialises in tarmac and asphalt services as well as groundworks, kerbing and drainage works across Northern Ireland and is set to sponsor the Open race for the first time this year.

“We’re very excited to be sponsoring the Armoy Road Races and are looking forward to seeing some of the world’s top riders battling it out for the winning spot in the Open race,” said owner, Norman.

“On the North Coast, you could say that road racing is very much in our DNA and as huge fans of the sport, we’re delighted to play our part in ensuring that the Club can attract some of the biggest names in motorsport as well as fans from around the world.

Norman McFarlane and his son are pictured alongside road racer, Dominic Herbertson and William Munnis Clerk of Course. Norman McFarlane Tarmac Contractor is sponsoring the Open race at this year’s Armoy Road Races.

“We can’t wait until the last weekend in July. We have no doubt that it will be a very enjoyable event.”

A hugely competitive race, last year saw Englishman, Davey Todd taking the top spot and setting a new lap record of 108.691mph, closely followed by Phillip Crowe in second place and Jamie Coward in third.

According to Club Chairman, Gareth McAuley, this year’s Open race is again expected to be one of the most hotly contested of the entire weekend, with a host of riders in top form including last year’s Man of the Meeting Jamie Coward, Dominic Herbertson, Michael Sweeney, Conor Cummins, Paul Jordan, Phillip Crowe and Mike Browne, amongst those vying for the top step on the podium.

Gareth said: “The Open race is notorious for attracting top riders and the fastest bikes and this year will be no different.

“We’re delighted to welcome Norman and the team on board for the very first time. We are truly indebted to the generosity of our sponsors because without them, we simply wouldn’t be able to stage such a successful event year after year.

“Our team of volunteers is currently busy with the course preparations for this year’s event as we gear up to welcome riders and fans alike from all corners of the globe. I have no doubt that we’re in for an exciting and thrilling weekend later this month.”

Supported in part by the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, the Armoy Road Races will take place on Friday, July 25th, and Saturday, July 26th, culminating in the prestigious Bayview Hotel Race of Legends.

Programme packages are currently on sale via the website, that includes a vehicle parking pass and a limited-edition event lanyard which enables spectators to enter specific vantage points around the circuit. Visit: www.armoyroadraces.com for further details or search for ‘AMRRC’ on Facebook.