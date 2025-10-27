New wall art celebrates Rathcoole’s international football legends

A new community artwork celebrating Rathcoole’s rich footballing heritage has been officially unveiled at the Diamond Sports Pavilion in Newtownabbey.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Leah Kirkpatrick, launched the artwork, which features a series of male and female international footballers from Rathcoole who went on to represent Northern Ireland on the global stage, from the 1970s to the present day.

The project, commissioned by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, transforms a space previously affected by graffiti into a vibrant celebration of local sporting talent.

Among those honoured are former Northern Ireland internationals Jimmy Nicholl, Alison Bennington, Rhoda Campbell, and Danielle McDowell‑Tuffey. They joined family members, friends, and residents for the unveiling.

Speaking at the event the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Kirkpatrick, praised the project.

“This a celebration of local talent, shared history, and the community spirit that makes this area special," she said.

“Rathcoole has produced some truly exceptional footballers, men and women who rose from these very streets to represent Northern Ireland on the international stage. That is no small feat. It speaks to the determination, skill, and passion that have always thrived in this community.

“This artwork is more than decoration. It’s a symbol of pride. A reminder to every young person who sees it that greatness begins in communities like this.”

Former internationals Danielle McDowell‑Tuffey and Jimmy Nicholl also reflected on their experiences growing up and playing football in Rathcoole, inspiring local young athletes. They thanked the Council for the art installation recognising the unique football talent from the estate.

Cllr Kirkpatrick also reaffirmed the council’s ongoing support for sports development across the borough.

“As a Council, we remain committed to nurturing future talent, and I have no doubt that there are many more footballing legends of tomorrow growing up right here in Rathcoole.

"The wall art now stands as a vibrant tribute to Rathcoole’s enduring sporting spirit and a reminder of the community’s proud place in Northern Ireland’s footballing history," she said.