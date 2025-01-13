Newry Tennis Club get 2025 off to sizzling start in the bubble

The New Year Cup from l-r: winners Neil McMahon and Natalie Murphy, runners-up Pauline Meehan and Neil Allen.

​Whilst the weather outside was freezing, Newry Tennis Club got the New Year off to sizzling start at the tennis dome.

​The first Saturday of January 2025 in the indoor setting of Newry Tennis Bubble was the venue for the second edition of the appropriately titled New Year Tennis Cup.

There were 40 participants all too keen to brush off the Christmas overindulgence, who were divided up into 20 Mixed Doubles pairings.

They competed under the UTS format or Ultimate Tennis Showdown, which is a dynamic time-based schedule for a tennis tournament.

Some of the competitors who took part in the New Year Tennis Cup.

The 20 teams were divided into five groups and each played in round robin groups. This format ensures there are numerous pressure points so you can never feel totally comfortable even if leading.

The top 10 teams went through to a knockout stage.

The club also had use of the Leisure Centre café and it was a perfect hub for the competitors to chat and rest while having refreshments including loads of food that had been brought by everyone.

The final was an intriguing encounter between the pairing of Neil McMahon and Natalie Murphy and Pauline Meehan and Neil Allen.

Newry Tennis Bubble.

Neil McMahon and Pauline Meehan have been playing together in tournaments for years, winning last year’s Newry Mixed Club Championships, but due to the draw were on opposite sides of the court today.

Whilst Neil Allen was the defending champion having won in 2023 with Aisling McCartan.

Pauline is a club treasure and is a net poacher who is always in the right position to finish off the point with a stop volley. Her partner Neil Allen is a very fast runner and he covered tremendous ground at the back. However, it was the awesome forehand of Neil McMahon and the intrepid net play of Natalie Murphy that proved too good in this instance.

And what a lovely story as Natalie and Neil had never met before the day and they left the event which had warmed the hearts of the large crowd that stayed to watch by their court craft and newly formed friendship.

Newry Tennis Club.

2025 NEWRY TENNIS NEW YEAR CUP

RESULTS

KNOCKOUT ROUND

Sean Pearce and Clare McStay beat Shauna and Glenn Matthews

Pauline Meehan and Neil Allen beat Una McGoey and Michael Sands

QUARTER-FINALS

Sean Pearce and Clare McStay beat Marie O’Loughlin and Alex Staselovich

Natalie Murphy and Neil McMahon beat Elaine Conlon and Conor McEnhill

Neil Allen and Pauline Meehan beat Chrissy Allen and Gary Hanratty

Laura McCaul and Russell Shields Patterson beat Jan and Mickey Hall

SEMI-FINALS

Natalie Murphy and Neil McMahon beat Sean Pearce and Clare McStay

Neil Allen and Pauline Meehan beat Laura McCaul and Russell Shields Patterson

FINAL

Natalie Murphy and Neil McMahon beat Neil Allen and Pauline Meehan