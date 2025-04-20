NI Open Stock Rods title for Foster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An epic Easter Saturday night at Tullyroan Oval saw some fantastic racing from all five formulas on show.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Armagh’s Mark Foster took the major win of the night, the Stock Rods Northern Ireland Open, whilst Donaghcloney’s Simon Kennedy secured a heat and final double in the latest National Hot Rods World Series Round. Portadown’s Jordan Rochford had a dominant win in the 2.0 Hot Rods Irish Masters, with the other feature race wins falling to Lurgan’s Graham Meek (1300 Stock Cars) and Loughgall’s Casey Cherry (Junior Productions).

Stock Rods

A huge field of Stock Rods, including quite a number of visitors, assembled for the Northern Ireland Open. The action was frantic amongst the big pack all evening with Stevie McNiece getting the better of Tipperary’s Paddy O’Dwyer to win the opening heat after a great outside run, with European Champion Robbie Armit from Scotland in third. Heat two saw defending champion Sam McNeice of Randalstown take a resounding victory by some distance over Callum Magill and National Champion Jonny Cardwell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donaghcloney's Simon Kennedy receives the National Hot Rods trophy from Logan Wright representing DMC Race Promotions.

The final paired Siobhan Martin and Mark Foster on the front row from points scored in the heats, and after a few laps side by side it was Foster who broke clear into the lead. He wouldn’t be challenged all the way home to the title, with Martin and Cardwell completing the top three after a great night’s action.

National Hot Rods

Simon Kennedy quickly hit the front in the opening National Hot Rods heat, just holding off a late charge from Scotsman James Mooney to take the win with Cork’s Ian Riordan in third. Heat two was run in slippery, drizzly conditions and this time Gary Woolsey got the better of early leader Kennedy to take the win over Dean McCrory and Jordan McCann.

Kennedy led the way in the 35 lap feature event, building a significant lead until a caution was called with Jeff Riordan stranded on turn two. The double file restart saw his challengers pull right alongside and behind Simon, but he knuckled down with some great speed to extend his lead once again. Despite Ian Riordan challenging hard over the final laps, Simon held on to complete a fantastic heat and final double, with Woolsey in third.

The Stock Rods NI Open was won by Armagh's Mark Foster (centre) with Dungannon's Siobhan Martin (left) in second ahead of Jonny Cardwell.

2.0 Hot Rods

Shane McMillan was the frontrunner in the opening 2.0 Hot Rods heat, and he just fended off a late charge from British and Irish Champion Drew McKeown to take the win. There was a great battle early on in heat two between World Champion Adam Heatrick and Aaron Stewart, with Adam getting the win in the end ahead of Andy Best and Jordan Rochford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Irish Masters final there was no stopping Rochford, as he quickly pulled clear of the chasing pack to take a dominant win. McKeown came through for second place ahead of an impressive Ally Neill and Heatrick.

1300 Stock Cars

Alexander McCreadie and then Graham Meek had spells ahead in the first 1300 Stock Cars heat, but Jonny Patterson timed a perfect last bend hit on Meek to race through to take a fantastic win. Heat two was action packed once again, with Matthew Milliken this time the winner over Fionn Donnelly and Meek.

The early exchanges in the final were superb to watch, with Meek emerging with the lead. The former Junior Productions Irish Champion reeled off the laps and took the win in some style from Craig Bodenham and Patterson.

Junior Productions

Irish Champion Leyton Hughes got the better of a battle between Ryan Carroll and Ryan Berry to snatch the opening heat win in the Junior Productions in opportunistic fashion. In heat two there was a first ever victory for young Austin Grattan, as he raced home to the flag ahead of Noah Teggart and Charlie Johnston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The feature race final was littered with caution periods, with Carroll out front until he was bundled wide by Grattan. Hughes then challenged for the lead before coming unstuck on the treacherous outside line, which opened the door for British Champion Casey Cherry to take the win after a great drive. Hughes and Andrew Russell completed the top three.

Next Meeting

Racing continues at Tullyroan Oval this Saturday night, April 26th (6.30pm), featuring the opening round of the Hoosier Challenge Series for 2.0 Hot Rods, the Golden Helmet for the Junior productions plus 1300 Stock Cars, Thunder Rods and Ninja Karts.