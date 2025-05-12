No points last weekend for Lurgan’s B Team

Curran B 89 (7) Lurgan B 63 (0)

Lurgan’s B Team made the long trip to play Larne team, Curran B in a Division 3 match but brought no points home; losing sadly by 26 shots on the day on a tricky playing surface

On Rink 1 Simon Hunter, skipping for the first time, and his rink were holding their own at the halfway point in their game against Billy Swann at 8-8 and were only 3 shots adrift after 18 ends but a 4-shot loss on 18th sounded the knell for the Lurgan four who lost 20-13.

Angela Thompson, skipping on Rink 2 with her fellow bowlers were well in touch at 14-12 after the 14th end but from then on in the home four went into top gear for the Lurgan four to lose by 24-15.

On Rink 3 Stewart Martin’s rink had a good game for most of their match facing Tom Diamond and his three. The Lurgan four were well in the game squaring at 7-7 after 7 ends. Taking the battle to the home rink they were down just one shot after the 17th but strong finish by Diamond’s men cost the visitors the rink by 25-16.

The Lurgan B Rink skipped by Wilfie McCullough, making a welcome to the bowls scene, were 19-5 down after the 12th end against Michael Dickey and facing a huge loss. The Lurgan four sprang into action to finish just 2 shots short of a league point; losing narrowly by 20-19.

Saturday afternoon sees Lurgan B at home to NIPGL Division 2 side City of Derry in the 1st Round of the Irish Junior Cup starting at 1pm.