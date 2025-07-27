No stopping promising young Evolution boxer Preston Creighton in International box Cup win

The young Carrickfergus man from Evolution boxing club beat off stiff competition to land a top prize at an international amateur boxing event at the weekend.

The squad from the Evolution Boxing Club was made up of coaches Iain Mahood, James Thompson and Arvy Blair along with boxers Junior Thompson, Cruz Blair and Carrickfergus rising star 13 year-old Preston Creighton.

All three of the Evolution boxers secured semi-final positions on day two of the tournament. Thirteen years-old Creighton kicked things of with an impressive win over his opponent delivering a standing eight count after a relentless flurry of right hands and left hooks securing his place against Finland's national champion Miio Ristola for the title in the finals.

As always undeterred Preston was ready for the challenge and in the packed and hostile stadium he asserted himself early in the first round with sharp shots not giving the Finland boxer any ground.

This pattern continued throughout the bout but as the opponent attempted to change tactics and press the Evolution charge young Creighton found a home for his combination punches leaving everyone on their feet at the end of the bout.

The crowd where on their feet as the result was called seeing Preston Creighton crowned 52kg champion.

Team mate Junior Thompson made his long-awaited return after a two-year lay off due to injury and while he didn't get the nod from the judges after three quality rounds, coaches where happy at the progress and standard he was still able to bring to the table.

Cruz Blair got his first taste of International competition when he faced off against an English opponent. Cruz took a lot away from the experience and showed great composure under pressure.