The sporting calendar has been filled with major achievements from our athletes, coaches and teams and it is time to shine a light on these people to ensure they get the recognition they deserve!

Organised by Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon Sports Forum, in partnership with ABC Council, the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Senior Sports Awards 2025 will recognise the elite sportspeople who have excelled in their chosen sport and at the same time, acknowledge the outstanding contribution of coaches and volunteers who have helped build on the borough’s reputation for sporting excellence.

Speaking at the launch, Lord Mayor Councillor Sarah Duffy said: “I am delighted to officially launch the Senior Sports Awards 2025. These awards are a special celebration of everything that is great about sport, giving us the opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate the remarkable achievements from our borough, so please be sure to take the time and nominate all those worthy of recognition.”

Chairman of the Sports Forum, Cathal O’Neill welcomed the new headline sponsorship from global construction, property and management consultancy firm, Rider Levett Bucknall.

Lord Mayor Cllr Sarah Duffy officially launches the Senior Sports Awards with chair of the ABC Sports Forum, Cathal O’Neill and Carolyn Brady, Partner at Rider, Levett, Bucknall (headline sponsor).

Mr O’Neill said: “We are very grateful for RLB and their support in helping to celebrate the achievements of the borough’s most talented sporting individuals. We looked forward to working together, in partnership and making the Senior Sports Awards a night to remember.”

Carolyn Brady, Partner, RLB added: “As a socially responsible business, Rider Levett Bucknall is committed to giving back to the communities in which we live and work. We are delighted to be the headline sponsor of the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Senior Sports Awards 2025 because, in line with our values to do good and strive for excellence, the awards recognise talent, celebrate success and promote inclusion in the local community.”

Nominations are open for the following award categories: Sports Person/Team with a Disability; Sportswoman of the Year; Sportsman of the Year; Senior Team of the Year; Senior Coach of the Year; Service to Sport; Volunteer; and Club of the Year.

To qualify, nominees should compete at county/regional level or above for achievements between January and December 2024 and must be aged 18 years or above at the time of competition.

Online nominations will close at 5pm on Friday, January 10 2025.

To view the guidance notes for information on criteria and categories and to nominate please visit www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk/seniorsportsawards

The shortlisted nominees will be announced prior to the evening with the awards ceremony held on Friday, March 28 at Craigavon Civic and Conference Centre.