North West 200 - in pictures

The North West 200 motorcycle road race is Ireland’s largest outdoor sporting event, attracting thousands of spectators. In 1964, the North West 200 event was handed over to the Coleraine & District Motor Club Ltd who continue to run the event today.

Here are a selection of images to help you re-live this year's North West 200.

Richard Cooper enjoyed victory aboard the KMR supertwin bike built by local man Ryan Farquhar, pictured here with his daughter celebrating their success.

Alastair Seeley returned to the grid this year to try and better his record number of wins at the North West 200 but it wasn't to be.

Michael Sweeney embraces his wife after the race and taking second place in the Supertwins

Local MLA Jonathan Buckley enjoys the sunshine and the North West 200 alongside chief Marshall Cathal Cunning

