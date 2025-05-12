North West 200 - in pictures

Here are a selection of images to help you re-live this year's North West 200.
Richard Cooper enjoyed victory aboard the KMR supertwin bike built by local man Ryan Farquhar, pictured here with his daughter celebrating their success. Photo: Submitted
Alastair Seeley returned to the grid this year to try and better his record number of wins at the North West 200 but it wasn't to be. Photo: Submitted
Michael Sweeney embraces his wife after the race and taking second place in the Supertwins Photo: Submitted
Local MLA Jonathan Buckley enjoys the sunshine and the North West 200 alongside chief Marshall Cathal Cunning Photo: Submitted