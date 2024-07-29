One win but one disappointing draw for Dunbarton B team

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ewarts A 68 (1pt) v Dunbarton B 84 (6pts) Dunbarton B 78 (2.5pts) v Pickie A 78 (4.5pts)

After their disappointing defeat at Old Bleach before the break, the Dunbarton juniors bounced back with a fine win away to Ewarts A last Tuesday night.

On paper this was a tricky assignment as their North Belfast rivals had already won in Gilford this season.

However the visitors put in a fine performance winning by 16 shots and garnering 6 points in the process. It was Sean Breen’s quartet that led the way with an excellent 15 shot victory.

Sean Trainor’s four also won by double figures, ahead by 10, while Matthew Adamson’s men eased home by 7. Unfortunately Davy Copeland’s rink had a night to forget losing by 16 but overall no damage was done!

Rink 1 B Hogg, B McMillan, B Prunty, D Copeland down 9-25

Rink 2 G Magennis, M Hogg, O Breen, M Adamson up 24-17

Rink 3 D Trainor, M Doyle, G Feeney, Sran Trainor up 25-15

Rink 4 D Tumilty, Shea Trainor, D McKeating, S Breen up 26-11

The Dunbarton B team saw their title hopes dealt a huge blow last Saturday afternoon when they drew at home to Pickie A. And the hosts have only themselves to blame after throwing away the game over the final ends.

With David Copeland’s rink already off the green the hosts held a 17 shot lead and looked odds on for the lions share of the points.

However a collapse on two rinks proved extremely costly as the locals finished the game tied. And even worse, only David’s rink emerged victorious as they stormed home by 14 shots.

The other three contests proved to be very disappointing. Matthew Adamson's four lost narrowly by three shots but the other two rinks had awful finishes. Kieran Trainor was all square with his opposition with four ends to go but the loss of scores of 5,3,2 from ends 18-20 resulted in a 9 shot reverse.

Meanwhile on the rink beside, brother Sean looked nailed on for his point at 17 ends as he led by 8, only to be outscored by 11 shots to 1 over the final four ends for a surprising 2 shot defeat. The locals will be kicking themselves at throwing away this lead and could look back on this draw at the end of the season with huge regret.

Rink 1 G Magennis, A Copeland, O Breen, M Adamson down 17-20

Rink 2 J Kidd, B Hogg, B Prunty, D Copeland up 25-11

Rink 3 D Tumilty, Shea Trainor, D McKeating, K Trainor down 16-25

Rink 4 D Trainor, M Doyle, G Feeney, Sean Trainor down 20-22

The Dunbarton juniors now trail league leaders Balmoral by 10 points and will have it all to do if they are to retain their Division Two title.

This week sees the semi finals and finals of the Private Greens Competitions held at Salisbury BC in North Belfast.