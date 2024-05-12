Open Day at Dunbarton BC

Dunbarton Bowling Club hosted an Open Day on Saturday as the club welcomed around 20 non bowlers to try the game on a glorious Saturday afternoon!

This Open Day was an initiative run by Irish Bowls as many clubs through the Province opened their doors to the general public. Dunbarton embraced this initiative and on a glorious sunny afternoon a number of non bowlers "tried their hand" at the great game of bowls. The ages ranged from 7 years old to over 50 years old and everyone seemed to enjoy themselves. Chris Mulholland was in attendance in his role as Coach of the Irish Bowling Federation whilst a number of club members also helped out and showed their guests how to play. There was no doubt that everyone enjoyed themselves and it is hoped that the club may run another one before the season ends.