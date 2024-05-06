Open day at Dunbarton BC on Saturday 11th May
This Saturday Dunbarton BC are running an Open Day at the club from 12 -2.
This is an initiative from Irish Bowls to invite non bowlers to “try their hand” at the game and hopefully some new bowlers may be generated. There will be coaches in Gilford that day to assist any non bowlers and there will be food and drink available at the bar.
Everyone is welcome, whether young or old, and hopefully more people will experience the fun of Outdoor Bowls!