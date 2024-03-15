11 amazing photos as the cream of sporting talent is recognised at Mid and East Antrim Sports Awards 2024

Shortlisted athletes, teams, coaches and others from across the borough’s sporting community gathered at The Galgorm Resort and Spa in Ballymena to contend the awards across eight categories.

Organised by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, the event recognises outstanding achievements and service in sport locally and shines a light on MEA’S committed sports people and volunteers who dedicate themselves day and daily to being the best they can be. In attendance was Lady Mary Elizabeth Peters, LG, CH, DBE.

Hosted by television presenter Claire McCollum, the awards were sponsored by Larne Credit Union, RYOBI, Pollock Lifts, Wilsons of Rathkenny, Ballylumford Sports and Social Club, McCadden, Rainbow Signs and Stirling Trophies.

The Junior Sportsperson of the Year award was presented to Parker Bonnes (Golf), the School Sporting Performance accolade was won by Cody Lau (Swimming), the Sportsperson/Team with a Disability gong went to Claire Taggart (Boccia), Iain Mahood (Boxing) won the Manager/Coach of the Year prize, the Community Participation award was received by Larne Junior Parkrun (Running), Larne FC were recognised at the borough’s Team of the Year, Arthur James (Rugby) was recognised for his services to sport and Cody Brady (Clay Pigeon Shooting) was the sportsperson of the year.

Bursaries were awarded to Ryan Fowles (Darts) and Lauren Roy (Athletics). This is now the fifth year of sponsorship from Balon Bespoke Sport and Leisurewear. Each recipient received £250 worth of leisurewear.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Ald Gerardine Mulvenna, commended the borough’s players, athletes, coaches, managers, volunteers and administrators for their hard work, dedication and determination.

She said: “Our borough has a wealth of sporting talent and these awards are an excellent way to see their efforts recognised.

“Local heroes come in all shapes and sizes, but they all have one thing in common - the outstanding contribution they make within their community. Sport plays an important role in our community every day and brings benefits that reach far beyond physical wellbeing and fitness.

"It provides avenues for young people to learn and develop life skills through team and individual sports; it brings communities together with shared goals; it strengthens local networks which reinforce a sense of place; and it reaches all walks of life, from youth to old age.

“I send my warmest congratulations and well done to all nominees and winners and thank everyone who gives up their time week in and week out to provide all types of sport and physical activity programmes throughout MEA.”

