Fans enjoying the MacRory Cup final at the Athletic Grounds, Armagh. Picture: Matt Mackey / Press Eye.

11 pictures from MacRory Cup final of cheering fans and on-pitch action

The Athletic Grounds in Armagh was full of atmosphere for the MacRory Cup final between Holy Trinity College, Cookstown and St Mary’s Grammar School, Magherafelt.

By Valerie Martin
Sunday, 13th February 2022, 5:19 pm

With fans from the two Mid Ulster schools making sure their lads had plenty of support, there was a bumper crowd of more than 6,100 for the pinnacle of the Ulster Schools GAA calendar.

The Magherafelt side lifted the cup with a full time score of St Mary’s 2:09; Holy Trinity 0:08.

Enjoying the Danske Bank MacRory Cup final at the Athletic Grounds, Armagh..Picture: Matt Mackey / Press Eye.

Holy Trinity’s Ruairi McHugh in action with St Mary's Niall Rafferty. Picture: Matt Mackey / Press Eye.

Holy Trinity’s Sean O’Hare in action with St Mary's Tom Shivers. Picture: Matt Mackey / Press Eye.

Fans showing their colours at the MacRory Cup final. Matt Mackey / Press Eye.

