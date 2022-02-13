11 pictures from MacRory Cup final of cheering fans and on-pitch action

With fans from the two Mid Ulster schools making sure their lads had plenty of support, there was a bumper crowd of more than 6,100 for the pinnacle of the Ulster Schools GAA calendar.
The Magherafelt side lifted the cup with a full time score of St Mary’s 2:09; Holy Trinity 0:08.
Enjoying the Danske Bank MacRory Cup final at the Athletic Grounds, Armagh..Picture: Matt Mackey / Press Eye.
Holy Trinity’s Ruairi McHugh in action with St Mary's Niall Rafferty. Picture: Matt Mackey / Press Eye.
Holy Trinity’s Sean O’Hare in action with St Mary's Tom Shivers. Picture: Matt Mackey / Press Eye.
Fans showing their colours at the MacRory Cup final. Matt Mackey / Press Eye.