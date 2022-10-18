13-year old Cole McFadden - Biggerstaff wins Northern Ireland Championship in kart racing

The finals, which took place on Saturday 8 October at Bishopscourt Race Circuit, secured the win.

It marks a huge achievement for Cole, who only turned 13 years old in September, to become the Northern Ireland Champion in this class.

Proud mum Natalie McFadden tells the Ulster Star: “Cole has been racing since he was just seven years old in the youngest Bambino class. He has moved up through the classes and is now in the Rotax Mini Max class reaching speeds of 70 mph!

“Cole's Granda Paul McFadden was a karting champion when he raced years ago and now it has passed down through the genes to Cole.

“Cole won the Northern Ireland Championship in his class last weekend at the finals at Bishopscourt race circuit.

"The Northern Ireland championship consists of points awarded for racing at different race circuits across Northern Ireland such as Nutts Corner and Kirkistown Racing Circuit and added up to decide the championship.”

Cole McFadden - Biggerstaff has won the NI Championship in his class Mini Max. Image credit: Robert Sergeant, Cromlin Images

Natalie adds: “Cole runs with Team Kart Shop from Hillsborough and his mechanics Chris Babb and Granda have been there every step of his journey.

“As Cole's mum I am beyond proud of him and how hard he has worked for this championship win with many days spent testing and pushing hard.

"We have had our fair share of bad luck along the way but this year was finally our year.”

A massive congratulations to Cole and the fantastic support system you have behind you!