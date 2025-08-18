15 great photos of Glenarm hosting the All Ireland Coastal Rowing Championships

Published 18th Aug 2025, 12:33 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2025, 12:33 BST
Thousands of people were in Glenarm at the weekend for the 2025 All Ireland Coastal Rowing Championships.

Hosted by Antrim Coast Rowing Association, the three-day event featured 550-plus crews and over 70 races.

The sun-kissed coastal village also welcomed thousands of spectators for the showcase of the best coastal rowers in Ireland.

Thousands of people enjoyed the event. Picture Paul Faith

1. Coastal Rowing

Thousands of people enjoyed the event. Picture Paul Faith Photo: Paul Faith

Young crew members negotiating the waters off Glenarm.

2. Coastal Rowing

Young crew members negotiating the waters off Glenarm. Photo: Paul Faith

The event drew over 550 crews.

3. Coastal Rowing

The event drew over 550 crews. Photo: Paul Faith

The showcase event was held at Glenarm August 15-17.

4. Coastal Rowing

The showcase event was held at Glenarm August 15-17. Photo: Paul Faith

