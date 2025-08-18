Hosted by Antrim Coast Rowing Association, the three-day event featured 550-plus crews and over 70 races.
The sun-kissed coastal village also welcomed thousands of spectators for the showcase of the best coastal rowers in Ireland.
1. Coastal Rowing
Thousands of people enjoyed the event. Picture Paul Faith Photo: Paul Faith
2. Coastal Rowing
Young crew members negotiating the waters off Glenarm. Photo: Paul Faith
3. Coastal Rowing
The event drew over 550 crews. Photo: Paul Faith
4. Coastal Rowing
The showcase event was held at Glenarm August 15-17. Photo: Paul Faith