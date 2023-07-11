17 photos of Ulster athletes after Special Olympics World Summer Games success

Sixteen Ulster athletes have made a triumphant return home after securing 22 medals at the 2023 World Summer Games in Berlin, Germany.

They were part of a 73-strong Team Ireland, which won a total of 75 medals in a range of sports including badminton, basketball, equestrian, golf and gymnastics. Team Ulster’s medals were won across nine sports and consisted of nine gold, six silver and seven bronze titles.

Springing to success in gymnastics, Johnny McCartney and Aaron Lenzi, both Co Antrim, and Haleigh Miskimmin, from Prostar Gymnastics, Newtownards, secured the highest volume of medals with 17 podium finishes including six gold, five silver and six bronze.

Newry All Stars club had multiple medal winners with Leah Fagan securing two bronze medals in equestrian and Dearbhail Savage and Chloe Hillen both winning a silver medal each in golf. Claire O’Neill made the Lisburn2gether club proud after winning a bronze medal in badminton and James Meenan, from Newry City Special Olympics Club, scored a gold medal in football for Team Ireland.

Three athletes from Co Tyrone brought home four gold medals for Team Ireland. Sammy Jo Sweeney from Starbreakers Special Olympics Club won two gold medals in Bocce and Eamon Quinn and Raymond Singleton, from Eagles Special Olympics Club, scored a gold medal each in football.

Berlin welcomed more than 7,000 Special Olympics Athletes and Unified Partners from 190 nations to the World Summer Games.

1 . Podium Stars Co Antrim gymnastics athletes Johnny McCartney and Aaron Lenzi won a phenomenal 12 medals between them. Photo submitted on behalf of Team Ulster Photo: Submitted

2 . Podium Stars Team Ireland's Eamon Quinn, a member of Eagles Special Olympics Club, from Cookstown, Co Tyrone, in action during the qualifier match between Ireland and Uganda on day three of the World Special Olympic Games 2023 at The Mayfield in the Olympiapark in Berlin, Germany. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile Photo: Ray McManus / SPORTSFILE

3 . Podium Stars Team Ireland's Sammy Jo Sweeney, a member of Starbreakers Special Olympics Club, from Cookstown, Co Tyrone, who won two gold medals at the Bocce events at the World Special Olympic Games 2023 at the Messe Berlin in Berlin, Germany. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile Photo: Ray McManus / SPORTSFILE

4 . Podium Stars Team Ireland's Aaron Lenzi, a member of LX Gymnastics Club, from Ballynahinch, Co Down, is greeted by Daniel Hurley, left, senior cabin crew Aer Lingus; Matt English, CEO of Special Olympics Ireland and Minister of State at the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Thomas Byrne TD at Dublin Airport on the team's return from the World Special Olympic Games in Berlin, Germany. Photo by: Ray McManus/Sportsfile Photo: Ray McManus / SPORTSFILE

