20 pictures as Kilwaughter Minerals Larne 10 Mile Race brings more than 700 runners to Antrim Coast Road

Organised by Larne Athletic Club, the event celebrated the inclusive spirit of running, bringing together a vibrant mix of seasoned athletes, club runners, and first-time participants.

Renowned for its flat, scenic course, the Larne 10 Mile Race has quickly become a staple in the local athletics calendar, offering a picturesque route that winds through the stunning Co Antrim coastline.

In the men’s race, Candour Track Club runner Peter Donnelly won in a time of 53 minutes and 56 seconds with Jordan Herron of Larne Athletic Club coming second on 55:49 and Marcel Corry of Annadale Striders finishing third with a time of 55:58.

Gladys Ganiel of North Belfast Harriers won the women’s race in a time of 61:08, fellow North Belfast Harriers runner Eliosa Crawford was second on 62:19 with Kathleen Low of Ballymena Harriers finishing third with a time of 65:14.

Speaking following the race, Gary Wilmot, MD of Kilwaughter Minerals (now part of Saint- Gobain), commented: “Kilwaughter is proud to once again support this fantastic community event. Each year the Larne 10 Mile Race captures the true essence of sport - dedication, perseverance, and community spirit.

"It is inspiring to see so many runners, from elite athletes to enthusiastic joggers, come together to enjoy what our local area has to offer.

"Supporting health, wellbeing and local communities is at the heart of our company values, and this event is a perfect reflection of that. I would like to extend our gratitude to the countless supporters and volunteers who made this event possible, and congratulate all this year’s winners and participants.”

The 2025 race also held deeper significance, with a portion of all proceeds donated to St John Ambulance.

William Thompson, Chair of Larne Athletic Club, added: “We are thrilled to see the Larne 10 Mile Race go from strength to strength. The support we have received from runners and the wider community has been phenomenal, and we are extremely grateful for the continued partnership.

"This event is not just about running, it’s about bringing people together, supporting great causes, and celebrating everything that makes Larne special.”

For comprehensive race results, go to www.championchipireland.com

