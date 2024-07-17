As athletes from across Northern Ireland secure qualification, we take a look at everyone from the country who will be taking part in 33rd Olympic Games.
A total of 41 athletes from across Northern Ireland will be representing either Team GB or Team Ireland.
We’ve put this list of profiles together for all the athletes who have secured qualification.
Good luck to everyone taking part.
1. Rhys McClenaghan
Gymnast Rhys McClenaghan from Newtownards will be representing Team Ireland at his second Olympic Games in Paris. Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images
2. Danielle Hill
Larne Swimming Club member Danielle Hill will be representing Team Ireland in the 100m Backstroke and 50m Freestyle. The Newtownabbey resident is riding the crest of a wave, having won the 50m Backstroke at the European Aquatics Championships in June. Photo: Northern Ireland World
3. Ciara Mageean
Middle-distance runner Ciara Mageean will be hoping to continue her recent good form when she competes for Ireland in Paris. The Portaferry athlete won the 1,500 gold at the European Championships as well as the women’s 1,500m at the Golden Spike meeting in Ostrava. Photo: Press Eye
4. Aidan Walsh
Belfast boxer Aidan Walsh will be representing Ireland in the men’s 71kg category in Paris. This will be his second Olympic Games, having won bronze in the men’s welterweight in Tokyo. Photo: Pacemaker