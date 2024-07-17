2024 Olympic Games: the Northern Irish athletes competing in Paris

By Russell Keers
Published 17th Jul 2024, 16:16 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2024, 11:41 BST
The 2024 Olympic Games will commence in Paris on July 26, kicking off a fortnight of action in the French capital.

As athletes from across Northern Ireland secure qualification, we take a look at everyone from the country who will be taking part in 33rd Olympic Games.

A total of 41 athletes from across Northern Ireland will be representing either Team GB or Team Ireland.

We’ve put this list of profiles together for all the athletes who have secured qualification.

Good luck to everyone taking part.

Gymnast Rhys McClenaghan from Newtownards will be representing Team Ireland at his second Olympic Games in Paris.

1. Rhys McClenaghan

Gymnast Rhys McClenaghan from Newtownards will be representing Team Ireland at his second Olympic Games in Paris. Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Larne Swimming Club member Danielle Hill will be representing Team Ireland in the 100m Backstroke and 50m Freestyle. The Newtownabbey resident is riding the crest of a wave, having won the 50m Backstroke at the European Aquatics Championships in June.

2. Danielle Hill

Larne Swimming Club member Danielle Hill will be representing Team Ireland in the 100m Backstroke and 50m Freestyle. The Newtownabbey resident is riding the crest of a wave, having won the 50m Backstroke at the European Aquatics Championships in June. Photo: Northern Ireland World

Middle-distance runner Ciara Mageean will be hoping to continue her recent good form when she competes for Ireland in Paris. The Portaferry athlete won the 1,500 gold at the European Championships as well as the women’s 1,500m at the Golden Spike meeting in Ostrava.

3. Ciara Mageean

Middle-distance runner Ciara Mageean will be hoping to continue her recent good form when she competes for Ireland in Paris. The Portaferry athlete won the 1,500 gold at the European Championships as well as the women’s 1,500m at the Golden Spike meeting in Ostrava. Photo: Press Eye

Belfast boxer Aidan Walsh will be representing Ireland in the men’s 71kg category in Paris. This will be his second Olympic Games, having won bronze in the men’s welterweight in Tokyo.

4. Aidan Walsh

Belfast boxer Aidan Walsh will be representing Ireland in the men’s 71kg category in Paris. This will be his second Olympic Games, having won bronze in the men’s welterweight in Tokyo. Photo: Pacemaker

