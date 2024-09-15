22 fab photos from Rock the Lough hosted by St Peter’s AC Lurgan

There were races to suit all levels of runner including a 1K kids’ race and 5K, 10K and half marathon. Proceeds from the annual event are going to the Southern Area Hospice.
Here’s a selection of Tony Hendron’s photographs from the Craigavon venue.
1. Charity Run
Nicki and Charlie Kennedy who took part in the annual event. LM38-208. Photo: TONY HENDRON
2. Charity Run
Jog Moira runners taking part in St Peter's AC's annual event. LM38-220. Photo: TONY HENDRON
3. Charity Run
Staff from Portadown Health Centre who took part in the annual event. Included, from left, are, Glennis McMinn, Roisin McCusker, Kate Vincent and Sharon Haffey. Also included is Erin Nelson (4). LM38-221. Photo: TONY HENDRON
4. Charity Run
Looking happy before their race are, from left, Andrew Gracey, Julie Beattie, Mark Reynolds and Michelle Morton. LM38-211. Photo: TONY HENDRON
