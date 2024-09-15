22 fab photos from Rock the Lough hosted by St Peter’s AC Lurgan

By The Newsroom
Published 15th Sep 2024, 15:52 GMT
Updated 15th Sep 2024, 16:02 GMT
Over 800 competitors took part in St Peter’s AC Lurgan’s Rock the Lough event at South Lake Leisure Centre on Sunday (September 15) morning.

There were races to suit all levels of runner including a 1K kids’ race and 5K, 10K and half marathon. Proceeds from the annual event are going to the Southern Area Hospice.

Here’s a selection of Tony Hendron’s photographs from the Craigavon venue.

Nicki and Charlie Kennedy who took part in the annual event. LM38-208.

1. Charity Run

Nicki and Charlie Kennedy who took part in the annual event. LM38-208. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Jog Moira runners taking part in St Peter's AC's annual event. LM38-220.

2. Charity Run

Jog Moira runners taking part in St Peter's AC's annual event. LM38-220. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Staff from Portadown Health Centre who took part in the annual event. Included, from left, are, Glennis McMinn, Roisin McCusker, Kate Vincent and Sharon Haffey. Also included is Erin Nelson (4). LM38-221.

3. Charity Run

Staff from Portadown Health Centre who took part in the annual event. Included, from left, are, Glennis McMinn, Roisin McCusker, Kate Vincent and Sharon Haffey. Also included is Erin Nelson (4). LM38-221. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Looking happy before their race are, from left, Andrew Gracey, Julie Beattie, Mark Reynolds and Michelle Morton. LM38-211.

4. Charity Run

Looking happy before their race are, from left, Andrew Gracey, Julie Beattie, Mark Reynolds and Michelle Morton. LM38-211. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:South Lake Leisure CentreCraigavon
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice