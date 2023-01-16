It was a quiet week for Springwell Running Club as members prepare to come together as a club to compete at the NI and Ulster Intermediate & Masters XC in Donegal.

This week saw members get their weekly parkrun in and the Cross Country season continues with a member competing in Manchester.

Manchester Area Cross Country League – Tatton Park

Saturday, January 14 saw member Ciaran Ferris get the spikes at the ready taking on the Manchester Area Cross Country League Race #3, Tatton Park. This is a hugely popular event which attracts many talented Cross Country (XC) runners from various clubs. Conditions were wet and muddy making the course challenging under foot, despite this Ciaran showed his experience on the day.

Ciaran Ferris at the Tatton Park XC Race

A large field of 447 runners competed in the Senior Men’s Race providing spectators with an action packed competitive race. Ciaran had a fantastic performance finishing 16th overall. Having had a strong 2022, he continues this year with the same consistency, showing strong form in both road and XC races. 16th Ciaran Ferris 33:42.

parkrun results Saturday, January 14

This week 55 members got their weekly parkrun in at eight different venues. There were two personal bests recorded by Patricia Craig and Emer Thompson at Ecos, Ballymena. It was a local affair this week with some of the usual parkrun tourists staying at home to support a fellow member celebrate a significant milestone.

Club President Kenneth Bacon celebrated his 250th parkrun milestone at Ecos, Ballymena. On August 25, 2012, he completed his first ever parkrun at Ecos, to mark the occasion he decided to celebrate the milestone at Ecos surrounded by fellow members. Kenneth is a great supporter and ambassador of parkrun, actively promoting it within the club.

Andy Whiteford at Portrush parkrun

A club spokesperson said: “Great to see so many members out this week and as always thanks to the volunteers who give up their time supporting local venues. At Springwell we are proud to have so many members who actively volunteer at parkrun.”

Portrush - Alan NEVIN 20:56, David O'NEILL 21:21, Maurice WALKER 22:27, Rhys WALKER 22:56, Andy WHITEFORD 23:08, David CAMPBELL 25:34, Cathy ADAMS 27:07, Mervyn THOMPSON 27:25, Barry MCBRIDE 28:49, Andrew WILMOT 29:03, Alanna MILLAR 29:09, Pamela HOWE 30:01, Maria QUINN 30:58, Liz DOWEY 33:04, Gemma WRAY 34:20, Pauline DUKE 35:29, Caitriona MACKLE 44:46, Fergal MACKLE 44:47.

Ecos - Patricia CRAIG 25:26 PB, Lorraine ABERNETHY 31:40, Bernie DRAIN 34:48, Emer THOMPSON 34:49 PB, Deborah PURDY 39:32, Kenneth BACON 41:44, Elaine MONTGOMERY 41:54, Catherine BYERS 41:54, Caoimhe ARMSTRONG 42:10, Caroline OWEN 44:17, Rhona LAVERTY 44:48.

Limavady - Chris DENTON 17:49, John BUTCHER 22:21, Ryan GRAY 22:43, Adrian FINLAY 22:56, Kevin MCLEAN 23:06, Peter JACK 24:27, Janet PATRICK 27:58, Alan WHITE 29:00, Leanne QUIGLEY 30:00 Alan STEEN 30:03, Sinead GRAHAM 30:36, Linda MC MICHAEL 30:38, Nicola WHITE 33:30, Ingrid HAMILTON 33:30, Karen ROBINSON 44:38, Heather MCLAUGHLIN 46:57.

Kenneth Bacon celebrating his 250th parkrun at Ecos with fellow members