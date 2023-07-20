A total of 350 runners will take on this year’s Mallusk 5-Mile Road Race, in what is its tenth outing, when the event is held next month.

The race, which will take place on August 4 throughout Mallusk, will honour those who take on the race each year, with every runner achieving ‘Legendary Status’ upon completion of the race, in celebration of the event’s ‘Legends’ theme for 2023.

This year’s event will be sponsored by Barista Bar.

Alex Davidson of the Mallusk Harriers, who organise the race, said: “The race is our biggest event of the year. It takes a huge amount of effort from our club and volunteers to make it as successful as it has been since we began in 2014.

Adam McCann and Dawn Blain are pictured with Keavy O’Mahony Truesdale, Brand Manager at Barista Bar and Alex Davidson of the Mallusk Harriers Athletics Club. (Contributed).

“We wouldn’t be able to run these events without our sponsors, and to have the added value of incentives gifted to us by Barista Bar to offer our entrants to make it the sell-out event it is each year is priceless.”

Each runner will receive a branded Barista Bar sports bag and a voucher to avail of a free Barista Bar hot drink from SPAR MALLUSK, a bespoke finisher ‘Legendary Status’ medal, a Buff neckwear and are invited to enjoy the event’s post-race catering. Podium placed winners will receive a cash prize, while there are also age category prizes to be won.