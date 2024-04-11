40 fabulous photos from Whitehead Road Race’s centenary celebrations

The centenary celebration of of Ireland’s longest-standing road race included a fun run to mark the April 1 date with participants entering into the spirit of the occasion.

Spectators lined the route of the milestone event and saw Conall McClean, St Malachy’s AC, set a new male course record of 00:24:40 and Elisoa Crawford, North Belfast Harriers, equal the female course record of 00:30:28.

Runners from all over the province and further afield took part in the centenary race organised by Whitehead Community Association and sponsored by Wright’s Spar. Here’s a selection of photographs of runners making their own little piece of history.

1 . Historic Run Conall McClean (232) set a new course record at the Whitehead event. Photo: Tommy Mahood

2 . Historic Run Elisoa Crawford on her way to equalling the female course record. Photo: Tommy Mahood

3 . Historic Run A Seapark runner taking on the challenge. Photo: Tommy Mahood