40 fabulous photos from Whitehead Road Race’s centenary celebrations

The centenary celebration of of Ireland’s longest-standing road race included a fun run to mark the April 1 date with participants entering into the spirit of the occasion.
Spectators lined the route of the milestone event and saw Conall McClean, St Malachy’s AC, set a new male course record of 00:24:40 and Elisoa Crawford, North Belfast Harriers, equal the female course record of 00:30:28.
Runners from all over the province and further afield took part in the centenary race organised by Whitehead Community Association and sponsored by Wright’s Spar. Here’s a selection of photographs of runners making their own little piece of history.