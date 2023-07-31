Register
Three of the 300 participants in this year's Carrickfergus Castle Triathlon.Three of the 300 participants in this year's Carrickfergus Castle Triathlon.
Three of the 300 participants in this year's Carrickfergus Castle Triathlon.

40 photos of competitors rising to the Carrickfergus Castle Triathlon challenge

A large crowd of spectators lined the route to cheer on competitors in the Carrickfergus Castle Triathlon on Sunday morning.
By The Newsroom
Published 31st Jul 2023, 22:34 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 22:46 BST

The event, which included a team relay and a Try a Tri option, drew a record entry of 300 participants to Carrickfergus waterfront, where the rain held off and the wind eased to allow the swimming, cycling and running challenge to take place.

Organiser Gary Davison thanked all who took part and those who made the event possible including volunteers and sponsors. He also pointed out that a meeting will be held in Ownies Bar and Bistro , Carrickfergus, on August 9 at 7.30pm to explore the possibility of a group or club taking the event on. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Competitors at Carrickfergus seafront for Sunday's event.

Competitors at Carrickfergus seafront for Sunday's event.

Bike check for this triathlete.

Bike check for this triathlete.

Swim completed at Carrick waterfront on Sunday morning.

Swim completed at Carrick waterfront on Sunday morning.

Cycling skills were put to the test.

Cycling skills were put to the test.

