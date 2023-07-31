40 photos of competitors rising to the Carrickfergus Castle Triathlon challenge

The event, which included a team relay and a Try a Tri option, drew a record entry of 300 participants to Carrickfergus waterfront, where the rain held off and the wind eased to allow the swimming, cycling and running challenge to take place.

Organiser Gary Davison thanked all who took part and those who made the event possible including volunteers and sponsors. He also pointed out that a meeting will be held in Ownies Bar and Bistro , Carrickfergus, on August 9 at 7.30pm to explore the possibility of a group or club taking the event on. Everyone is welcome to attend.