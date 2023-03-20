Armoy’s S Gage, B Jamieson and J McCurdy and Dunluce Parish’s P Pentland, M Pentland and G Caskey competed in the final, with Armoy taking the first few ends to give them a lead which they kept to win this year’s triples.

The trophies were presented by the umpire Jack McCurdy. The Open and Ladies singles were held in Dunluce Parish on Wednesday with all competitors evenly matched and the markers getting plenty of exercise chalking up the numerous touchers.The games were mainly decided on the sixth or seventh end, with an opening split shot either ending up favourable or not. Eventual finalists and runners-up were Trinity’s M Kerr in the ladies singles and Armoy’s S Gage in the open, with Ballywatt’s P Calvin winning the Ladies singles and Trinity’s I Kerr winning the Open singles.