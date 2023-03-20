Register
Bushmills & District Ladies Finalists 2023
8 photos of Bushmills and District Triples bowling competitions

Bushmills and District Bowls Triples finals were played off on Tuesday night in Ballywatt Presbyterian Hall between Armoy and Dunluce Parish teams.

By Una Culkin
Published 20th Mar 2023, 10:41 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 10:41 GMT

Armoy’s S Gage, B Jamieson and J McCurdy and Dunluce Parish’s P Pentland, M Pentland and G Caskey competed in the final, with Armoy taking the first few ends to give them a lead which they kept to win this year’s triples.

The trophies were presented by the umpire Jack McCurdy. The Open and Ladies singles were held in Dunluce Parish on Wednesday with all competitors evenly matched and the markers getting plenty of exercise chalking up the numerous touchers.The games were mainly decided on the sixth or seventh end, with an opening split shot either ending up favourable or not. Eventual finalists and runners-up were Trinity’s M Kerr in the ladies singles and Armoy’s S Gage in the open, with Ballywatt’s P Calvin winning the Ladies singles and Trinity’s I Kerr winning the Open singles.

The Trophies on this evening were presented by Roy Calvin. Next week’s competition is the charity final between Dunluce Parish and Trinity in Armoy’s Hall.

Bushmills & District Open Singles winner 2023

1. Bowls

Bushmills & District Open Singles winner 2023 Photo: s

Bushmills & District Open Singles Runner-up 2023

2. Bowls

Bushmills & District Open Singles Runner-up 2023 Photo: s

Bushmills & District Ladies Singles competitors 2023

3. Bowls

Bushmills & District Ladies Singles competitors 2023 Photo: s

Bushmills & District Triples Runners-up 2023

4. Bowls

Bushmills & District Triples Runners-up 2023 Photo: s

